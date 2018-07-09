3 Things To Know

Starbucks Says Straws Suck and Zuckerberg Bumps Buffett. 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Starbucks announced that it will eliminate plastic straws by the year 2020. Alternative-material ones and recyclable strawless lids will replace the more than 1 billion plastic straws used at its locations every year.
  2. It's official, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third-richest person in the world, bumping down Warren Buffett. The 34-year-old is worth $81.6 billion. Damn young whippersnappers.
  3. Groupon is up for sale. How much, you ask? In 2011 it was worth more than $16 billion. Today, Groupon is valued at just $2.4 billion. Hey, discounts are what Groupon does best.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space!

Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space! 3 Things to Know Today.

