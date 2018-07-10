To Get Paid What You're Worth, Stand Out in a Small Industry

Situate yourself as the "big fish" to see your leads grow.

July 10, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford talks about how being the big fish in a small pond can help you get paid what you're worth.

In order to get paid what you're worth, consider taking tactics that are working on a large scale and applying them to a smaller market. By creating leads and targeting to a small number of people, you can establish yourself as an influencer in a narrower than average market. It can be a great advantage to be recognizable to a select number of people, since you will be thought of as a leading voice in the industry -- or, as Oldford puts it, a big fish in a small pond

