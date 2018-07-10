3 Things To Know

Uber and Alphabet Make an Electrifying Deal and Drake's 'Scorpion' Breaks a Billion! 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. Uber, Google parent Alphabet and others have invested $335 million in electric scooter and bike sharing company Lime. As part of the deal, Uber users will be able to rent Lime’s scooters via its ride-sharing app.
  2. A study of European couples found that in countries where there is greater gender equality both men and women get better sleep. In general, women are more likely to have their sleep disrupted by childcare demands, while men wake up worrying about work.
  3. And Drake’s latest album Scorpion is the first to reach 1 billion streams in a single week, according to his record label. Looks like all that Spotify promotion paid off.

