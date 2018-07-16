How to Sell Your Video Content Like an All-Star Product

Greg Rollett sits down with Andy Eilers to discuss his new series, 'The Andy Eilers Show.'

July 16, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett talks with Andy Eilers, who is launching The Andy Eilers Show with Ambitious TV.

The two entrepreneurs talk about sales and the delivery of the product. For Eilers, the product is his new show and starting these new projects forces him to strive for a higher level.

Eilers goes on to discuss the power of coaching during the filming of his show, especially having Rollett watch out for the direction the video. His feedback when filming videos made it easier to implement small tweaks and off-the-cuff additions.

Click play on the video to hear more from Rollett and Eilers.

