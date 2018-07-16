If You Want Power and Opportunity, Work On Your Persuasion Skills

There is a difference between those who go it alone and those who use persuasion to find opportunity.

If you've ever tried to persuade someone to perform a task in your favor, you know about the power of persuasion. Persuasion can help you get a lot out of life. With persuasion, you will see more doors open as a result of those who think positively of you and your persuasion skills.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains how through the art of persuasion, you can get things done much faster and avoid doing everything by yourself.

Through persuasion, you can have others assist you in achieving your goals. On the other side, if you are not influencing anybody, then expect to have a lot of people ignore you, exercise no control over the actions besides your own and possess very little power. Many people with power are excellent at persuading people.

Effective persuasion is often attached to determining people's motivations, or what they want and need. Many people simply want more of what they already have. Simply by exercising their imagination, people can think of things they would like more of. As a pattern, good influencers are also often good managers. Managers are individuals who are able to achieve tasks through others. People who excel at managing are not simply dictating orders but are able to influence those around them to get things done.

