3 Things To Know

Why Your Twitter Follower Count May Drop. 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
  • It's the Twitter culling. The micro blogging site will delete millions of suspicious accounts starting today. That means that many accounts, possibly yours, will see follower counts drop.
  • Uber’s human resources chief has resigned following an internal investigation. Liane Hornsey apparently mishandled allegations of racial discrimination and was even accused of making derogatory remarks herself.
  • In something out of a corporate espionage thriller, a former Apple employee was arrested over the weekend right before he boarded a plane for China. He's accused of stealing some of the tech giant's plans for self-driving cars.

Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.

