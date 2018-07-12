Why Your Twitter Follower Count May Drop. 3 Things to Know Today.
- It's the Twitter culling. The micro blogging site will delete millions of suspicious accounts starting today. That means that many accounts, possibly yours, will see follower counts drop.
- Uber’s human resources chief has resigned following an internal investigation. Liane Hornsey apparently mishandled allegations of racial discrimination and was even accused of making derogatory remarks herself.
- In something out of a corporate espionage thriller, a former Apple employee was arrested over the weekend right before he boarded a plane for China. He's accused of stealing some of the tech giant's plans for self-driving cars.
