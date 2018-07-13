News and Trends

Uber Invests in Scooter Startup Lime

Plus, Nordstrom plans to open smaller stores with no inventory and Topbox raises $5 million.
Uber has announced that it is partnering with the electric scooter startup Lime. Uber will put its logo on the scooters and make Lime rentals available in the Uber app. Uber is also invested in Lime in a round led by Alphabet's GV Venture arm in the most recent funding round.

Nordstrom plans to open smaller stores with no inventory in Los Angeles and New York. The smaller stores are called Nordstrom Local and focus on providing an experience rather than buying clothes. These stores include services such as nail salons, a seamstress and a bar. You can check out a Nordstrom Local store on Melrose Avenue if you are in the LA area.

A customer experience analytics platform, Topbox, raised $5 million in a funding round led by Telescope Partners. Topbox helps businesses understand how their customers experience their products. Topbox also analyzes social media posts, voice and text chats, and online reviews. 

