How to Embed Inclusivity Into Work Culture Through Mentorship

By now, the business case for diversity and inclusion in the workplace is well documented. Over a third of minority professionals leave companies that are not diverse and inclusive. When new hire costs can rise to $500,000 and more, high attrition rates become a major drain on the bottom line. On the positive side, companies that are culturally inclusive outperform their competitors by 80 perform, so there are strong financial incentives to foster a more inclusive culture.

Janice Omadeke founded the Washington, D.C.-based The Mentor Method to help corporations achieve their diversity and inclusivity objectives through mentorship, something she says is critical to baking into a company’s culture at every level, not just as a HR initiative. Omadeke describes The Mentor Method as the eHarmony of corporate mentoring, meaning the software uses algorithms to match emerging talent with more experienced employees to increase diversity and employee retention.

When it comes to running her own company, Omadeke’s best advice: “You don’t ask, you don’t get.”

