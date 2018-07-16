3 Things To Know

Happy Prime Day! Also, Elon Musk May Have Lost His Mind. What You Need to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
  1. Today is Prime Day! The fourth annual Bezos-created holiday begins at 3 p.m. ET and is expected to rake in $3.6 billion.
  2. Rolls-Royce has thrown its fancy hat into the flying taxi game, unveiling its Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing concept. They hope to start picking up passengers in the early 2020s.
  3. British diver Vern Unsworth called Elon Musk's submarine plan to rescue the trapped soccer team in Thailand ineffective and "just a pr stunt." The Tesla CEO was not thrilled. Musk took to Twitter, promising to release video of the submarine successfully navigating the cave, and then for good measure, called Unsworth a "pedo," offering no evidence for the accusation. Something tells us we'll hear more about this in court...
