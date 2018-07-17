Focusing as an Entrepreneur Is All About Choosing Opportunities Wisely

It can be tempting to get swept up in choices, but sticking to a few lucrative options is key.

If you're an entrepreneur who is having trouble focusing, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford has a few tips. For one, consider being more selective. Oldford recommends picking those opportunities will help create greener grass around you, not simply make you want to branch out to other ventures.

Ensuring you follow one course is a way to success. For many entrepreneurs, reaching a level of success means having a myriad of opportunities at your disposal. Try not to let yourself get tricked by momentum from one opportunity. Stay zoned in on what is working for you and continue to put in the dedication and time to see results.

In Oldford's words, with focus, you can afford yourself abundance and freedom.

