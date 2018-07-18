Financial Growth Hacks You Can Start Using Today

Do you want to be financially secure? Try these tips from Jeff Rose to start gaining your financial freedom.

Like many of us, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose was once curious on how to hack his wealth to work toward financial freedom. To help you secure financial freedom, Rose begins by recommending one simple step -- start investing. You can do this by opening an investment account.

By simply starting your first account, you are actively working toward building up your wealth by making smart investments. Rose underscores that educating yourself about your financial options is an important first step to gaining financial freedom, though from there, you have to apply the knowledge you've picked up. When you are applying financial lessons you've learned, don't feel your initial losses are always downfalls. Firsthand experience dealing with the lessons of investing will pay off in the long term.

Click the video to hear more tips from Rose.

