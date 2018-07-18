Not Listening to His Investors Was One of the Best Decisions This Entrepreneur Made

Here's why staying true to your creative interests brings great rewards in the end.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District talks with the president of Coherent Path, James Glover. After starting his company in 1999 and receiving funding from Goldman Sachs, Glover was told launching a startup in his current location in Toronto was a bad idea. The investors recommended Coherent Path consider moving to Boston.

Now, looking back, Glover considers setting up shop in Toronto one of the best moves the company could have made. The area is known to be very welcoming to startups and encourages creativity among a close-knit number of entrepreneurs. Coherent Path's choice to stay in Toronto may have seemed slightly against convention at the time, but has now resulted in great rewards -- such as working in a tech-conscious city like Toronto.

To hear more from Glover and MaRS Discovery District, click play on the video.

