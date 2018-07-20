Looking for a Lucrative Side Hustle? Try Investing.

Investing is one second job that allows both freedom and, possibly, great return.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down the benefits of taking on a second job in investing.

Investing as a second job affords ample freedom and is perceived as relatively low-commitment, as well as being a job where your boss is not constantly looking over your shoulder. Similar to other side jobs, the more you put into investing, the more return and difference you will see out your of side job.

To build up your skills and preparedness to invest, Town recommends the simple practice of learning to invest. An educated investor is someone who can master one basic practice: knowing when there is an edge. In most cases, that means spotting instances of fear or greed that can take over the market. Engaging in research and ample amounts of reading are a great way to build up this investor muscle. Before you realize it, you will have built a sizable amount of extra income.

Click the video to learn more about treating investing as a side job.

