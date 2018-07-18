3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • For the very first time, leaders in AI have taken concrete action against "lethal autonomous weapons," or any machine that could take a human life. (The rest of us can call them "killer robots.") Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the co-founders of Google DeepMind signed the pledge, along with thousands of others.
  • Speaking of Musk, he issued an apology to Vernon Unsworth, the cave diver he called a "pedo" during a Twitter feud. Musk wrote that despite the back-and-forth, the fault was his -- and his alone.   
  • Lately, Walmart has publicly taken on Amazon in areas like groceries, ecommerce and home delivery, but now it looks like the retail giant is planning its own video streaming platform to compete with services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.
