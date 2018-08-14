The Main Job of an Entrepreneur Is to Make It Look Like Things Are Running Smoothly -- Even When They Aren't

The Alliance Labs Founder and President Jon Schickedanz says focus every day is to 'absorb panic.'

With over 50 years of digital production experience, The Alliance Labs works with young adults to train them for the world of digital arts and communication. Founder and President Jon Schickedanz finds that his biggest challenge is absorbing panic in order to maintain the progress of his team. As a leader, he emphasizes the importance of the team effort while celebrating successes and bearing more of the burden when experiencing losses. What does Schickedanz cite as the main reason businesses grow? Click play to find out why it’s not customer satisfaction.

