Data Management

Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity

Innoplexus is working on solutions in response to GDPR and other data privacy restrictions.
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Innoplexus is at the forefront of decision-making technology as the company works in data aggregation to provide to researchers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and more. CEO and founder Gunjan Bhardwaj, PhD, focuses his effort on managing exploratory and exploitative innovation. He recognizes the issue of security and data sharing in the EU and Innoplexus has taken advantage of the opportunity to make as much life science data available to his clients while aligning with GDPR. Find out in this video about the three things his company does to ensure success.

Related: This 4th-Generation Entrepreneur Builds and Sells Businesses in His 'Spare Time'

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

What to Do When Your Mother Tells You Your Data Resembles 'a Rat's Nest'

  • --shares
Add to Queue