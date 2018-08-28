Rather Than Complaining About Privacy Laws, This Data Aggregator Sees Them as an Opportunity

Innoplexus is working on solutions in response to GDPR and other data privacy restrictions.

August 28, 2018

Innoplexus is at the forefront of decision-making technology as the company works in data aggregation to provide to researchers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and more. CEO and founder Gunjan Bhardwaj, PhD, focuses his effort on managing exploratory and exploitative innovation. He recognizes the issue of security and data sharing in the EU and Innoplexus has taken advantage of the opportunity to make as much life science data available to his clients while aligning with GDPR. Find out in this video about the three things his company does to ensure success.

