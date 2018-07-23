Body Language and Plenty of Questions Are the Keys to a Good Impression

The founder of Wondery goes into what it takes to stay memorable.

July 23, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with an entrepreneur about tips for making a good impression.

Hernan Lopez, the founder of Wondery, speaks how, in order to reach someone, you need to place yourself in the shoes of the person across from you. It's to be expected when you pitch your project, the person across the table will not always have the time to listen to every aspect of your discussion.

Lopez recommends asking more questions at the beginning of your conversation. That can be the time when people are paying the most attention and you have room to make the best impression. Lopez notes people often like those who ask many questions. People who ask a lot of questions are regarded as being more intelligent and more adept at conversation. If you are still unable to gauge your conversation partner's impression through language, try reading her body language. Looking at how people react to you with body language can be more informative than words.

Click the video to hear more tips on creating an impression when meeting someone for the first time.

Related: The 3 Pillars of Marketing to Help Turn Your Company Into the Next Coca-Colalexibility and Visual Touches Make This Real Estate Company's Office Shine

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.