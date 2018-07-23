Try Decluttering Your Brain to Find More Room for Creativity

Cleaning out the negative thoughts in your mind will naturally usher in positive ones.

July 23, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy talks about how decluttering your brain can lead to creativity. When we let stuff clog our thoughts and brain power, we lose focus and space for creativity.

Tracy sets down the fact the human brain is capable of achieving many things -- including the abilities to think, dream and create. But the clutter of the everyday can stand in the way of fulfilling these actions.

Ushering out a cycle of negative thinking and the use of positive affirmations can be an extra boost to adding creativity. If you do not welcome positive thoughts in, then negative thoughts may become more influential. Similar to doing some spring cleaning in your home, if you're able to declutter your mind of negative thoughts, the fruits of creativity may rush in as a result. Moreover, positive thinking can be helpful to organize your thoughts -- and highlight your particularly good ideas.

