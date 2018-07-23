3 Things To Know

Uber Accused of 'Vomit Fraud.' 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. Papa John’s board approved a "poison pill" plan to prevent founder John Schnatter from gaining a controlling interest in the pizza chain. Schnatter resigned earlier this month after he used a racial slur in a meeting.
  2. The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla has asked suppliers to refund part of the money it’s previously paid to them. This is reportedly part of a wider effort to make Tesla profitable.
  3. Oh Uber, what fresh horrors do you have for us all? How about “Vomit fraud”? According to the Miami Herald, Uber drivers have been uploading fake images of puke in their cars to claim cleaning charges of up to $150. So gross on so many levels.

