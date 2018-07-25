Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

July 25, 2018 1 min read

1. Ivanka Trump is closing down her fashion brand, reportedly to stay in public policy without public criticism saying she's making a profit from her role in the Trump administration. Also worth noting: Nordstrom, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx had all already pulled their support of her company.

2. The famous — or infamous, depending on how you feel about it — Bitcoin surged above $8,000 for the first time in two months. It’s still the biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

3. Walmart is now transporting people to pick up their groceries via self-driving cars. The company is using Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Alphabet, and testing the service in Arizona.