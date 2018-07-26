Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear

Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.

July 26, 2018 1 min read

Tim Kennedy is a Green Beret, an MMA fighter and host of Discovery's new show Hard to Kill. To say the man knows about getting out of your comfort zone is an understatement.

On the show, Kennedy tackles some of the toughest jobs in America, getting beaten, battered and literally buried alive to highlight the work of some of the bravest men and women in the American workforce.

In advance of Hard to Kill's premiere (Tuesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery,) Kennedy stopped by the Entrepreneur office to discuss having a healthy relationship with fear, his incredible history of service as a Special Forces sniper and what he says really matters when it comes to teamwork. Watch the above video and get ready to be inspired.