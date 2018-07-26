Military

Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear

Whether you're about to launch a new business or jump out of a crashing helicopter, Tim Kennedy had advice for you to be mentally prepared.
Use This Green Beret's Inspiring Strategy to Make Friends With Fear
Image credit: Discovery Communications, LLC
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

Tim Kennedy is a Green Beret, an MMA fighter and host of Discovery's new show Hard to Kill. To say the man knows about getting out of your comfort zone is an understatement.

On the show, Kennedy tackles some of the toughest jobs in America, getting beaten, battered and literally buried alive to highlight the work of some of the bravest men and women in the American workforce. 

Related: Why Being Early to Meetings Is Hurting Your Reputation, According to This Green Beret

In advance of Hard to Kill's premiere (Tuesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery,) Kennedy stopped by the Entrepreneur office to discuss having a healthy relationship with fear, his incredible history of service as a Special Forces sniper and what he says really matters when it comes to teamwork. Watch the above video and get ready to be inspired.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

'Risk It All and Risk It Often' According to This Veteran Entrepreneur

  • --shares
Add to Queue