Where to Start When Building Your Business's Website

July 31, 2018 2 min read

If you're considering building out a website for you business, you have probably already considered distributing your content in the most effective way.

In this video, Entrepreneur Scott Oldford talks about the benefits of building a website that gives a platform to your content but also attracts new customers. Oldford notes he did not create a website until one of his businesses was successful. He explains how your content should be the most prominent part of your website -- with the website's general format remaining relatively simple.

Depending on your website's visitors and audience, the type of content they engage with can vary. From videos to articles to social posts, a website can help you more closely track what kind of content your audience prefers, based on interest and engagement. From this information, you can start building up a system for distribution, such as with email lists and chatbots.

Click the video to hear more website tips from Oldford.

