How the Comparison Trap Drives You Away From Reaching Your Goals

The people you envy are most likely at a different point in their wealth journey.
Envy is a human habit -- and to keep it in check can be a battle against your natural tendencies. In this video, Entrepreneur Nertwork Jeff Rose explains it can be too easy to take notice of what brands people wear, what car they drive and where they vacation and feel envy. Eventually, you can get caught up in these details of other people's lives so much that you become wrapped up with "keeping up with the Joneses." 

This habit of comparison often can spin out to a point where you are no longer focusing on your goals and your true values. Most likely, people you are envying may be at wildly different points in their wealth building. When making these comparisons to others, you often do not know these other people's full stories, which throws off the direct comparison of "apples to apples." 

As Rose explains with a pair of shoes he coveted as a kid, these discretionary purchases often lose their value to you over time. 

