Sorry, Your Amazon Echo Spot Is Not Free After All. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Looks like that “free” Echo Spot on Amazon was too good to be true. A glitch over the weekend listed the $129 device as zero dollars, but the retailer has begun canceling those orders.
- Uber is shutting down its self-driving-truck program. The ride-hailing company initially entered the business after purchasing Otto, which was subsequently the subject of a lawsuit over allegations Otto founder Anthony Levandowski stole trade secrets from Google’s Waymo. Uber will focus its efforts on self-driving cars.
- And following recent incidents of business owners denying service to customers with beliefs that clashed with their own, 1,200 cities and companies, including Levi’s, Yelp and Lyft, have formed a coalition dedicated to serving all customers. Participating businesses will display an “Open for All” badge in store windows and on Yelp listings.
