Apple Nears $1 Trillion -- and the Potential to Make History. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

August 1, 2018 1 min read

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today:

1. Apple is nearing a $1 trillion market cap. It would be the first U.S. company to ever cross that threshold.

2. A federal judge ordered a temporary restraining order on one group’s plan to publish blueprints for 3D printed guns online. But before the order, about 1,000 people had already downloaded blueprints for the AR-15 assault rifle.

3. Facebook put the brakes on a collection of Facebook and Instagram accounts it says aimed to promote discord ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. It can’t say for sure whether the pages are linked to Russian hackers.