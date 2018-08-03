News and Trends

Tesla Launches a Limited Edition Surfboard

Plus, Serverless Inc. announces a $10 million series A round, and Peter Thiel backs a vegan pet food startup.
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tesla launched a limited edition surfboard, and it sold out in just one day! Musk's new floating product had a price tag of $1,500 for each custom surfboard. The boards are made of carbon fiber and can fit into the Tesla Model S , X and 3. 

Serverless Inc., a platform that empowers developers to build and deploy serverless applications raised $10 million in a series A round led by Lightspeed Ventures. Serverless Inc. also announced the release of the Serverless Platform, which includes the Serverless Framework, Dashboard and Serverless Gateway.   

Billionaire Peter Thiel has invested almost $500,000 in a vegan pet food startup called Wild Earth. Wild Earth is disrupting the pet food space by developing protein food products for both cats and dogs by using lab-grown meat from mouse cells and fungi.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

'Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles'

  • --shares
Add to Queue