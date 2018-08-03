Tesla Launches a Limited Edition Surfboard

Plus, Serverless Inc. announces a $10 million series A round, and Peter Thiel backs a vegan pet food startup.

Tesla launched a limited edition surfboard, and it sold out in just one day! Musk's new floating product had a price tag of $1,500 for each custom surfboard. The boards are made of carbon fiber and can fit into the Tesla Model S , X and 3.

Serverless Inc., a platform that empowers developers to build and deploy serverless applications raised $10 million in a series A round led by Lightspeed Ventures. Serverless Inc. also announced the release of the Serverless Platform, which includes the Serverless Framework, Dashboard and Serverless Gateway.

Billionaire Peter Thiel has invested almost $500,000 in a vegan pet food startup called Wild Earth. Wild Earth is disrupting the pet food space by developing protein food products for both cats and dogs by using lab-grown meat from mouse cells and fungi.