The Difference Between Giving 99 Percent of Your Efforts Vs. 100 Percent

Don't try getting away with partial effort if you want full results.

August 7, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Becoming the best at something is more than simply saying you will consider trying it out. You have to give it your all or you won't see the results you want. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about the benefit of giving 100 percent over 99.9 percent of your efforts.

When going after what you want, you are either fully committed or you're leaving some room for outside influences to enter. Canfield gives examples like, what if your surgeon was only successful 99.9 percent of the time? Or what if your heart only beat 99.9 percent of the time?

This is a reason to try your best to never let yourself get away with a pass a single time. If you find yourself not sticking to the schedule one time, then it may be a slippery slope from there. So, if you consider something worthwhile, try to dedicate all your effort to it.

Click the video to hear more.

