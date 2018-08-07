How to Get the Audience You Want With This Painless YouTube Strategy

The "less is more" strategy can be applied to your video marketing.

August 7, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford talks about utilizing a simple YouTube strategy to grow you business.

If you're already a fan of creating video content, YouTube has the benefit of spreading your original videos to an untapped audience. By simply creating a thoughtful, quality video, Oldford was able to attract new customers and begin a new professional relationship.

Oldford recommends creating one video per week and repackaging the content in email newsletters and on social media. Sharing and reformatting content is key to getting more customers.

Click play to hear more about the benefits of a pared-down YouTube strategy.

