Facebook Wants Your Bank Data and You Can Get Paid to Eat Barbecue! 3 Things to Know Today.
- As if Facebook didn’t already know enough about you, the social media giant has been asking banks for customers’ financial data, including card transactions and checking account balances, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Facebook later clarified it’s seeking information solely for use in customer services functions in Messenger. How reassuring.
- According to a new report, only about 2 percent of the people who use Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant have bought something using voice. Instead, users are primarily asking Alexa to play music or check the weather.
- And summer is winding down but there’s still time to nab your dream job. Reynolds Wrap is searching for a Chief Grilling Officer to travel the U.S. and eat barbecue for two weeks. The gig pays $10,000 plus travel expenses, and you can bring a friend.
Watch the previous 3 Things video: Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO