Why This Founder Thinks of Money as the River Keeping a Company Afloat

August 8, 2018 2 min read

Starting up your own company is not easy. And the transition from startup to established business can feel like a momentous transition.

Speaking to Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, CFO and founder of Bloomnation Gregg Weisstein describes a company as the boat and its finances as the water moving it forward.

Weisstein also admits he loves math and finds opportunities to experiment with it at his company. His love of numbers has transferred to his playing with formulas and financial models. This obsession with looking at numbers also translates to Weisstein taking a closer look at details, while balancing this viewpoint with the company's larger vision.

To hear more of Weisstein's experience running a business, click the play on the video.

