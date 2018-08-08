Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress

Stephany Lapierre talks about how she built her company, despite the odds.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery Distrct speaks with Stephany Lapierre, the founder of Tealbook, an enterprise software company, about building a team for her startup and her identity as a female entrepreneur.

Similar to other female founders, Lapierre received comments from others about being a woman entrepreneur. Despite time spent building up Tealbook and knowing there was stigma around female entrepreneurs, Lapierre did not think about the fact that she was a female business owner until someone pointed it out.

In the early days, Lapierre realized though she did not have the experience, she could build a team up that lent her credibility through their own impressive records. Lapierre credits her decision to build up her team early as one of the keys of success for Tealbook.

Click the video to hear more from Lapierre.

Related: This Startup Didn't Think Twice When It Came to Taking a Bold Chance

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.