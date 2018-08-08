Startup Advice

Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress

Stephany Lapierre talks about how she built her company, despite the odds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery Distrct speaks with Stephany Lapierre, the founder of Tealbook, an enterprise software company, about building a team for her startup and her identity as a female entrepreneur. 

Similar to other female founders, Lapierre received comments from others about being a woman entrepreneur. Despite time spent building up Tealbook and knowing there was stigma around female entrepreneurs, Lapierre did not think about the fact that she was a female business owner until someone pointed it out.  

In the early days, Lapierre realized though she did not have the experience, she could build a team up that lent her credibility through their own impressive records. Lapierre credits her decision to build up her team early as one of the keys of success for Tealbook.

Click the video to hear more from Lapierre. 

Related: This Startup Didn't Think Twice When It Came to Taking a Bold Chance

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

 

More From Women Entrepreneur

Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress
Startup Advice

Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress

Stephany Lapierre talks about how she built her company, despite the odds.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger
My Worst Moment

How the Single Worst Tragedy in This Artist's Life Made Her Figure Out How to Heal and Get Stronger

When her assistant lost his life in a tragic car accident, New York artist Elizabeth Sutton had no blueprint on how to move forward.
Elizabeth Sutton | 7 min read
As a Woman Business Owner, You May Find It Hard to Confidently Take on the Role of CEO
Women Leaders

As a Woman Business Owner, You May Find It Hard to Confidently Take on the Role of CEO

Here are five tips for getting comfortable wearing the CEO hat.
Leslie Vickrey | 6 min read
4 Proven Ways Women in Male-Dominated Fields Can Establish Themselves and Feel Fulfilled at Work
Behind The Numbers

4 Proven Ways Women in Male-Dominated Fields Can Establish Themselves and Feel Fulfilled at Work

The gender gap in technical professions is wide, but when companies aren't working to close it, women can take steps to try to change the culture.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • --shares