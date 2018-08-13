How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event

Try to find a way to set your particular event apart.

August 13, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri talks with Jeremy Vest, the founder of Video Marketing World, about hosting your first event. First, Vest suggests keeping an event simple and small. It can look better when you are able to sell out an event versus having a big number of tickets left over.

Moreover, when choosing venues and negotiating with the people over price, consider having a middle man to help you out. To nab the best deal without worrying about every penny, finding someone to negotiate for the space can be extremely helpful.

And the main challenge that comes up for Vest? It often comes down to getting the word out. A good way to create some interest around your event is focusing on differentiating your particular event from others.

Click play to hear more.

Related: Why You Shouldn't Try to Gain a Following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.