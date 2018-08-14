How to Find a Gratifying Balance Between Your Work and Home Life

It's entirely possible to find a balance between your professional and personal life if you're willing to work with your schedule.

Achieving a balance between professional and personal life can be difficult no matter who you are. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains how you can feel fulfilled in both arenas of your life no matter how busy you are.

To find this balance, it takes a few active steps to truly "have it all." You can start by spending time on things that fulfill you versus spending time on things that don't fulfill you. From there, you can begin to devote your attention more fully to these arenas.

Need more time to exercise or time to reconnect with your family? If a segment of your life matters to you, create the situations and schedules to give you more time for them; the pay-off will be worth it.

