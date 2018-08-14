Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Have This Exclusive McDonald's Perk -- And You Could, Too. 3 Things to Know Today.
- How much are you lovin’ it? Use McDonald’s mobile ordering app any time in the next 10 days and you’ll be entered to win a McGold Card, which entitles holders to free food for life at the restaurant chain. Reportedly Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are already McGold cardholders.
- You may go to a particular restaurant just for the Instagram pic, but what about a clothing store? A Barclaycard survey found 9 percent of U.K. shoppers have bought an item only to return it after getting the perfect ‘gram. Add shopping to the list of things millennials have ruined.
- And Apple has been trying to lower its tax bill for its headquarters in Cupertino by disputing the property values of its offices, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The tech giant argues one group of buildings that the Santa Clara County tax assessor valued at $1 billion is actually worth $200.
