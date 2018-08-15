4 Rules to Keep in Mind When Looking for a Mentor

Remember, it's about building a genuine relationship.

Finding the right mentor can be a confusing jungle to navigate. Who do you want to reach out to? How do you go about establishing a connection? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about what you can do to find a mentor, including what attributes to look for and questions to ask (and avoid).

If you're considering asking someone you don't know, such as an author or speaker whom you admire, it may be better to avoid this. In most cases, knowing the person personally is more helpful. To make things even more intimate and informative, try meeting with your potential mentor in-person. Face-to-face contact can only strengthen a relationship.

Rose also mentions his personal distaste for the phrase, "Can I pick your brain?" When you ask this, the person you're approaching may think that you are only interested in what he can offer you -- and not the building of a relationship.

Click on the video to hear more on finding a mentor.

