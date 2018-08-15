Success Strategies

Why No Amount of Money Can Guarantee Success

There is no set recipe for success.
"You can actually have all the money in the world, and it doesn't guarantee success." 

In this video, Ritual co-founder and CEO Ray Reddy tells Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District everything you might need to create a great product and a successful business. Reddy says it takes a spark, a great team, the right space and a lot of hard work. But, he also says having any of those things doesn't guarantee success. 

Instead, Reddy says there's no set recipe for success. Just because one business used one method successfully doesn't mean it's right for you. You need to find your own path.

