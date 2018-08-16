Influencers

How This Former Monk Became a Social Media Superstar

Jay Shetty spent three years as a monk. Now, he shares his wisdom to his millions of followers.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
2 min read
In the season four premier of Leaders Create Leaders, Gerard Adams sits down to discuss what it means to be a conscious creator and balance the ego with the inspiring Jay Shetty. Shetty is on a mission to make wisdom go viral. In this episode, Shetty shares the journey he took as a former monk all the way to his personal awakening and what it means to really be "WOKE." 

