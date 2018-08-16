Travel

4 Tips That Will Help You Actually Afford Your Dream Vacation

If you're willing to think ahead and be patient, you can make the most of your time off.
You work hard, and if you want to avoid burning out, it's probably best that you take some time off every once in a while. Rather than simply taking a weekend at home, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro wants to help you actually go on your dream vacation. 

It's possible if you're willing to follow Castro's four steps. First, she recommends that you should have a travel budget each year, and that you should set money aside early on, which you can later draw from without breaking the bank. Second, she says you should take the time to look for good deals. If you're flexible and forward-thinking, you could save hundreds on travel and hotel costs.

