Which Is Better, Day-Trading or Investing Long-Term?

You can get rich quick through day-trading, but it carries significant risk.

August 17, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is more than one way to approach the stock market, and many different schools of thought exist on how best to make money when buying and selling securities.

One method that often gets a lot of attention is day-trading. On one hand, day-trading is lauded as the best way to get rich quick. On the other hand, there are countless warnings about the dire risks of day-trading.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down the differences, benefits and risks of day-trading and long-term investing so you can figure out which is best for you.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Intimidated by the Stock Market? Try Trading Index Funds.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.