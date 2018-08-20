Habits

How to Form New Habits to Achieve and Maintain Success

This entrepreneur needed to evolve his daily habits as his company evolved.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Drew Doyon, founder of UpCast Talent. Doyon starts by recounting the adversity he faced early on in his career. Then, he breaks down how he needed to form new habits once his career started to take off. He focused on his appreciation that someone had been willing to take a chance on him, rather than dwelling on the past.

What are some of the habits you should have when starting out and when you finally reach some of your goals? Click play to learn more about developing the right mindset for your entrepreneurial lifestyle.

