The 3 Almighty Currencies Your Business Should Depend On

August 21, 2018 2 min read

When building up your business, you may find achieving success means more than just making money.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford, there are three distinct currencies you should monitor when running a business. They are money, audience and relationships. Money, aside from creating financial return, can also be leveraged to build up your audience, and your audience can ultimately build up relationships. This compounding behavior can be helpful to form a well-rounded business with different returns on investment.

For instance, when you build up your audience, this can in turn lead to better PR and increased speaking opportunities. When you're able to build up these distincts currencies, your business will truly become a powerhouse force.

