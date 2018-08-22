I Once Gave Up $36,000 For Creative Freedom. Here's Why I Did It.

The sacrifice was worth the risk for financial blogger Jeff Rose.

August 22, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains why he gave up $36,000 of profits so he could speak more candidly online and dedicate himself to building his blog. From the beginning, Rose noticed not many finance experts were writing and running blogs. Eventually, this opportunity allowed Rose's blog to gain traction, especially with the help of media coverage. Rose explains that while running his blog, he was also employed as a financial advisor at an investment firm and held a Series 7 license. As part of working for a large company, Rose had to follow the company's compliance department's very strict guidelines. Specifically, Rose received pushback from others at the company about posting on social media. Rose mentions he was an early adopter of Facebook and Twitter.

If Rose gave up his Series 7 license, he calculated he would be giving up $36,000 a year. Ultimately, Rose took the risk to forfeit his license to develop his blog (eventually earning more money than his finance job) and speak freely on social media without his company breathing down his neck.

Click play to hear more from Rose and how he walked away from $36,000.

Related: 4 Rules to Keep in Mind When Looking for a Mentor

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network