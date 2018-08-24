PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion

Plus, Walmart completes its $16-billion investment in Flipkart and Y Combinator invests in a non-invasive breast cancer screening bra.

Walmart announced that it completed its $16-billion investment in Flipkart, an electronics retail company. Walmart is now the largest shareholder with a 77 percent share in the company. Walmarts plans to support national initiatives and will bring sustainable benefits in jobs creation.

PepsiCo announced plans to acquire the at-home carbonated drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion. PepsiCo will pay $144 dollars per share in cash for SodaStream's outstanding stock. The deal gives PepsiCo a new way to reach customers in their homes rather than through stores.

Y Combinator invested in Eva, the first intelligent, portable and non-invasive wearable designed to detect abnormalities in the thermal patterns of the breast, an indicator for the possible presence of breast cancer. The company has plans to begin clinical trials with Stanford Medicine X in October 2018.