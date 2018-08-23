Where to Start If You Are Considering Buying Your First Home

Avoid becoming overwhelmed by breaking down the process into these steps.

August 23, 2018 2 min read

For those in the market to buy a house, navigating where to begin can be confusing. Entrepreneur Network partner and financial planner Brittney Castro is here to help. In this video, Castro breaks down the basic need-to-know's if you are considering buying a home.

In order to prepare yourself to pay a mortage, begin by looking at your current finances to determine how much you would need to put aside each month. As Castro stresses, make sure you're not stretching your budget to a ridiculous degree and always keep in mind what is a comfortable limit for what you earn. From there, you can seek out a mortgage lender to determine what loans you specifically qualify for.

To hear all of Castro's tips on buying your first home, click the video.

