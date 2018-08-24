Trouble Ahead? Why the Stock Market May Take a Major Dip in 2018.

Why today's thriving, bullish market may not last long.

Are we headed for a stock market crash in 2018? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town points out the market's consistent bull behavior in the last few years. Unfortunately, this pattern cannot persist forever. A noticeable amount of foreign money, Town points out, is being poured into the U.S. stock market. This may seem like a positive, but in reality, this can cause misrepresentations of the true value of stocks. Moreover, the U.S. market may be partially displaying promising bullish patterns due to foreign markets' weak performance.

Town also mentions the current expensive prices of real estate. He gives an example of how, in the 1980s, he bought a house at an interest rate of 14 percent -- a rate that drastically affected at what price he was able to sell the property. Now, the lower interest rates on real estate have driven up the prices of houses, in comparison.

With all this money coming in, the market continues to be pushed up and up and, Town warns, will eventually encounter a crash.

