This Dynamic Duo Is Disrupting the Fashion Industry. Here's a Peek Inside Their Business and Daily Lives.

These badass entrepreneurs take you through their not-so-average day, which involves beauty salons, blowouts and cocktail parties.

August 31, 2018 2 min read

Editor’s Note: A Day in the Life: Women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

Think your job is great? Imagine starting your day in a beauty salon. At least, that’s what some mornings are like for Jihan Thompson and Jennifer Lambert, the co-founders of Swivel, a beauty booking app that helps women with textured hair find talented, vetted hair stylists.

In this Day in the Life video, Thompson and Lambert take us through their not-so-typical day, starting at the hair salon and ending at a cocktail party -- and working all the while. So, how do they mix fun with business? To them, business is fun. After scouting for a new salon location in the morning, the girls are back to business in the office.

Whether meeting with a major beauty brand for an upcoming collaboration, working on their weekly newsletter, reaching out to new clients or planning a salon takeover, it’s safe to say they’ve got a jam-packed day. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t take time to have some fun. Add in a mid-day celebratory lunch for their two-year anniversary and a cocktail party hosted by a VC fund, and the dynamic duo shows you the importance of work-life balance and recognizing the small wins.

“It’s so easy to let those types of moments pass you by so we always like to take a minute to reflect on everything we’ve accomplished so far,” Thompson explains in the video.

To learn how these badass entrepreneurs manage to have fun and work hard, click play.