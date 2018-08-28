Is It Too Early for Pumpkin Spice Lattes? 3 Things to Know Today.
- With temperatures expected to hit 95 in New York City today, it sure doesn’t feel like fall. But, starting today you can get a taste of fall at Starbucks by ordering a pumpkin spice latte. August 28 is the earliest official launch date for the fan-favorite seasonal drink.
- In other food news, have you ever wanted a raw steak at 3 in the morning and haven’t been able to find one? Well, you’re in luck. A butcher in New York State has opened 24-hour meat vending machines for all your late-night meat needs.
- And Toyota is investing $500 million in Uber as part of an autonomous vehicle partnership. Under the deal, Uber will equip Toyota minivans with its self-driving technology. The new investment puts Uber’s valuation at $72 billion.
