Why a Mastermind Group Can Offer You That Push When You Most Need It

Jeff Rose shares some of the benefits he's experienced while being part of a mastermind group.

August 29, 2018 2 min read

When you're trying to achieve your goals, surrounding yourself with people who are similar to you and can offer support can be extremely helpful.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains how a mastermind group can help you build more wealth. As speaker and author Jim Rohn said, "You are the average of the people you spend the most time with."

A mastermind group is one way to surround yourself with like-minded people, who can help take you to the next level. The people in your mastermind group should be able to help you increase your wealth, help you develop your side hustle and call you out if you happen to make bad decisions.

With the right mastermind group, you have the help to finally get over that final hump, that one thing that will make a difference to you in moving closer to your goal. Ultimately, a mastermind group may just be that core group of peers who know the most about what you're striving for, what you're struggling with and other parts of your life. If they are able to add value to your life and challenge, you're doing something right.

