Find a Way to Talk About Money With Your Partner (Without Making It Awkward)

Struggling to bring up finances with your significant other? Make the conversation easier with these tips.

August 30, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro breaks down a few tips you can use with your significant other when you are trying to talk about money.

Castro recommends setting aside a specific time to talk about finances with your partner. Ideally, this discussion would probably not occur after a long day at the office. Try to ease into the conversation by asking about your partner's experience with money and family's approach to money, rather than simply interrogating your signicant other about his or her salary and current amount of debt.

Finally, make a mutual promise to carry out money talks between the two of you more often. Committing to check in with each other on a regular basis can only make things more transparent and easier to discuss.

