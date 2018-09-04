How Coaching Others Can Help You Improve, Too

You have a message to share with others. Here's how that message can also help you grow.

September 4, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains that he believes everyone has a story to tell or a lesson they can teach others. More importantly, he believes that you can learn and improve by teaching others in several ways. For example, you could be inspired by someone else's progress, or by the way you feel when you can see the effect your words have on that person. Or, you could learn something new about your students or coworkers that will help you both moving forward. You could develop a deeper belief in others' abilities, and learn to delegate tasks.

Coaching can be a great thing for both the teacher and the student. Click play to learn more about why.

